PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another traffic alert will impact your commute next week and the months ahead.
The Highland Park Bridge ramp to northbound Route 28 in Aspinwall will close at 7 a.m. on Monday until late June. Crews will be doing work on the bridge and drainage systems.
The detours can be found below.
Highland Park Bridge (and Freeport Road) to Northbound Route 28
Alternate Highland Park Bridge to Northbound Route 28