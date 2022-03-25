By: KDKA-TV News Staff
Empty Bowls Returns
For the first time since the pandemic, the Empty Bowls event is returning. It serves up soup to benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Just Harvest.
Car Bazaar
The Car Bazaar: Parking Garage Flea Market is a Pittsburgh twist on the beloved British car boot sale tradition.
EQT Children’s Theater Festival Returns In-Person
Billy Porter To Appear At Greater Pittsburgh Festival Of Books
Northbound Route 65 On-Ramp from Kilbuck Street Closure Begins Wednesday in Glenfield
Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the ramp that carries traffic from Kilbuck Street to northbound Route 65 will close to traffic continuously through mid-June as crews conduct painting operations and structural steel repairs. All ramp traffic will be detoured.
Posted Detour
- From Kilbuck Street, motorist will turn onto Deer Run Road
- Turn left onto the ramp to southbound I-79 toward Washington
- From southbound I-79, take the Neville Island (Exit 65) off-ramp
- Turn right onto Grand Avenue
- Take the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie
- From northbound I-79, take the Route 65 Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) off-ramp
- Bear right toward Route 65 Emsworth/Sewickley
- Turn right toward North 65 Sewickley
- End detour
HealthCare.Gov
Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program
Allegheny County has partnered with the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) for a second year to offer its Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program in county parks. Beginning on April 2, the bin will be located in each park for six days, Saturday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to sundown to allow residents a resource to recycle glass. Check the table below for times, dates and locations, and click here for more information:
Allegheny County Blight Removal Program
Rob Zombie and Mudvayne Coming To Star Lake
Pittsburgh Humanities Festival
Pioneer Avenue Project
Detour information can be found below:
The Port Authority’s 39-Brookline bus route will be unable to serve Pioneer Avenue during certain hours.
39-Brookline riders are able to take the following steps to continue with their travel:
- A construction shuttle service using ADA-compliant shuttle buses will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. during weekdays, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays during the road closure.
- The construction shuttle service will pick up Port Authority riders at their usual stops along Pioneer Avenue and drop them off at the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and Brookline Boulevard.
- Riders will exit the shuttle and connect to 39-Brookline service at the inbound Brookline Boulevard at Pioneer Avenue stop (# 6647) or the outbound Brookline Boulevard at Pioneer Avenue Far Side #506 stop (# 19511) to continue to their destination.
- Riders traveling to Pioneer Avenue will exit the 39-Brookline at the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and Brookline Boulevard and take the construction shuttle to their usual stop along Pioneer Avenue.
- Before and after work hours, and on Sundays, the 39-Brookline will operate regular route on Pioneer Avenue.
- The construction shuttle service will be free of any additional charges. Port Authority riders will continue to pay their regular bus fares when boarding 39-Brookline service at the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and Brookline Boulevard.
- Customers with questions related to the construction shuttle service should call 412-598-4940.
- Once the initial gas line replacement is finished, Pioneer Avenue will open to single lane traffic while service installations are completed. At that time, 39-Brookline service will resume regular route on Pioneer Avenue.