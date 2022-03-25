By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Visit the links below for more information about stories featured on KDKA-TV News.

Empty Bowls Returns

For the first time since the pandemic, the Empty Bowls event is returning. It serves up soup to benefit the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Just Harvest.

For details on Sunday’s event, click here.

Car Bazaar

The Car Bazaar: Parking Garage Flea Market is a Pittsburgh twist on the beloved British car boot sale tradition.

Click here to sign up as a seller.

EQT Children’s Theater Festival Returns In-Person

For the first time since 2019, the EQT Children’s Theater Festival is back at the Cultural District in-person. Click here for details.

Billy Porter To Appear At Greater Pittsburgh Festival Of Books

Registration for the free book festival on May 14 opens April 1. For more details, click here.

Northbound Route 65 On-Ramp from Kilbuck Street Closure Begins Wednesday in Glenfield

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the ramp that carries traffic from Kilbuck Street to northbound Route 65 will close to traffic continuously through mid-June as crews conduct painting operations and structural steel repairs. All ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

From Kilbuck Street, motorist will turn onto Deer Run Road

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound I-79 toward Washington

From southbound I-79, take the Neville Island (Exit 65) off-ramp

Turn right onto Grand Avenue

Take the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie

From northbound I-79, take the Route 65 Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) off-ramp

Bear right toward Route 65 Emsworth/Sewickley

Turn right toward North 65 Sewickley

End detour

HealthCare.Gov

Click here for information on low- or free-premium healthcare options.

Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program

Allegheny County has partnered with the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) for a second year to offer its Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program in county parks. Beginning on April 2, the bin will be located in each park for six days, Saturday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to sundown to allow residents a resource to recycle glass. Check the table below for times, dates and locations, and click here for more information:

(Click image to enlarge)

Allegheny County Blight Removal Program

To apply for funding towards demolition and blight remediation, click here.

Rob Zombie and Mudvayne Coming To Star Lake

Click here for more.

Pittsburgh Humanities Festival

Internationally-acclaimed artists and performers will join community leaders, academics, and change-makers from Pittsburgh and beyond. Click here for more information.

Pioneer Avenue Project

Detour information can be found below:

The Port Authority’s 39-Brookline bus route will be unable to serve Pioneer Avenue during certain hours.

39-Brookline riders are able to take the following steps to continue with their travel: