PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey said President Joe Biden is not doing enough to help Ukraine.

In a visit to Pittsburgh on Friday, he said Biden is not doing enough to put the squeeze on Russia. He added that most Ukrainians are fighting not only for themselves but for the U.S. and the west. They have earned greater support, Toomey said.

“They’re asking for the materials that they need, for the resources they need, and they’re asking us to shut off the revenue to (Vladimir) Putin that is funding his war machine,” the senator said.

KDKA’s Ken Rice: And we are doing that.

Toomey: No we are not.

KDKA’s Ken Rice: We are doing some of it.

Toomey: Very little.

KDKA’s Ken Rice: What more should we be doing?

Toomey: Right now, the sanctions that we imposed were explicitly designed to not touch the sale of oil and gas. That’s huge. And the west is still sending him billions of dollars a week.

He said Biden could shut off that revenue with so-called secondary sanctions, telling banks worldwide that if they do any business with any Russian bank, they cannot do business with the U.S.

Toomey, who has chosen not to run for re-election after two terms in the U.S. Senate, has only two months left to serve in Washington, D.C. But he said he is not retiring.

KDKA’s Ken Rice asked Toomey if he believed that there is really a better job out there than U.S. Senator.

“There’s a job out there that’s a better fit for me in this next phase of my life,” Toomey said. “I’ve been incredibly fortunate and blessed to have the privilege of representing Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. I have no regrets whatsoever, and I intend to run through the tape here. I’m as busy today as I’ve ever been.”

Toomey added that he has nothing lined up yet, but he does intend to continue working.