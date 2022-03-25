PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.
Police and paramedics were called out to the intersection of Wylie Avenue and Kirkpatrick Street around 12:30 a.m.
Responding officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in serious condition.
Police say a description of a man wearing all dark clothing was seen fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing.
