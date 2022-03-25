PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Yesterday was the 11th straight day where we have seen daily average temperatures above average. The streak may come to an end today, and if we squeak by with temperatures just above the average today, the streak will certainly come to an end on Saturday.

Right Now: Cooler today. Light rain & drizzle move in after 3 p.m. Arrives in Pittsburgh around 5-6 p.m.

Alert: Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Days due to expected snow showers being possible. The heaviest snow arrives Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

Aware: Cold pocket of air sits on top of us through Tuesday morning.

Clouds will quickly move in this morning around an hour after sunrise with the rest of the day being overcast. Morning lows will be in the 30s with highs near 50 today. I have light rain and drizzle moving in for places along I-80 as early as 3 this afternoon, but Pittsburgh should be dry through around 6 p.m.

Places south of I-70 will have to wait until after sunset for the rain to arrive. Totals will be less than 0.05”

Rain changes to snow showers on Saturday morning with the changeover likely occurring a couple of hours before sunrise. Saturday will see off and on snow showers with some of the showers having decent intensity. I think the impact on area roads should be relatively low through most of the day on Saturday.

There will be exceptions and some accumulation of snow on mainly grassy areas for brief periods will be possible. Road temperatures on Saturday are likely going to be too warm for widespread issues on roads.

Things will change late Saturday into Sunday though.

Temperatures will fall below 32 degrees. Winds will be gusty and snow showers fairly intense. The mix of all these things will likely lead to some fairly heavy snow falling across Western Pennsylvania.

Totals in Pittsburgh will be on the low side, but the usual suspect places will see decent snow totals including the Laurel Highlands, Ridges of Fayette and Westmoreland County, and also what we call the snow belt of Indiana and Armstrong County and extending to the north.

