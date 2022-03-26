PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain and snow showers will continue tonight, eventually changing over to all snow later tonight as temperatures drop with a passing cold front.

It will be chilly and windy through lunch tomorrow and the snow showers will eventually taper off through the afternoon.

Alert: First Alert tonight and tomorrow for snow showers and accumulating snow in higher elevations/slippery travel.

Aware: Could possibly see some wintry mix changing to rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday but right now too early to tell – warm temps might keep it all liquid. Will watch and keep you updated.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 1 a.m. for the Ridges and Somerset County while Garrett and Tucker Counties are under a winter storm warning through 5 a.m. (could see an additional few inches of snow in higher spots there).

Look for up to an inch of snow tonight and through lunch tomorrow in lower elevations and slightly higher amounts to the north closer to I-80. The Laurels/Ridges will still have the best chance for a few inches of snow tonight before things start to wind down through the day tomorrow.

The last few snow showers could linger east and north through dinnertime Sunday.

Monday will be cold with highs struggling to hit 30 (this could be a record minimum high temperature for the day… the record stands at 30 degrees for Pittsburgh).

Tuesday will warm a bit and temps take off Wednesday.

Some rain could start off as a wintry mix/freezing rain overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday, but there’s a good chance temps will warm enough to keep it all rain.

This bears watching and we will keep you alerted as we get closer if it looks like any slippery conditions will develop.

