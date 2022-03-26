PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Almost two dozen University of Pittsburgh students and Humana volunteers spent their Saturday morning being a good neighbor.

The volunteers put together about 200 care packages for local dialysis patients. The packages went to patients at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, the VA Medical Center, and dozens of others at dialysis centers in the city.

“Some items are prescribed, so these items are for part of our drive for dialysis kits,” said Sr. Community Outreach Manager, Holly Turkovic.

Patients also received water bottles, bags, and cards with words of encouragement from the volunteers.

“It’s important to me and to work with my peers to give back to the community that we’re in,” said Julia Orff, University of Pittsburgh student volunteer.

Kidney disease can last for years or be lifelong. That’s why it was so important for these students to truly understand the seriousness behind it. Many of them learned about what the National Kidney Foundation is, and how it’s helping those fighting the disease in the local area.

“Pitt really needs to be involved in the areas that we’re serving in, and we really need to take the time to get to know the neighborhoods around us,” said Orff.

And many at the event agree, saying today was a good day to be a neighbor in the city of Pittsburgh.