By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police hosted their 24th annual Biscuit Bingo yesterday.
Around 600 players gathered on the South Side for a chance to win big.
All funds raised will be used to help animals in the city.
Police officers involved in the event said that animal abuse and neglect are on the rise, and they need help now more than ever.
"They need our help, they rely on us for everything," Pittsburgh Police Officer Christine Luffey said. "They can't call someone if they need help, they can't open a door. Someone needs to be their voice."
The event raised over $58,000.