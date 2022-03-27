By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the last day that the Port Authority of Allegheny County is not requiring people to pay to ride on buses or on the T.
The Port Authority is dealing with a worker shortage because of disagreements over its COVID-19 vaccination requirement.
Riders have been able to take advantage of free rides as the Port Authority has waived the fee to ride for nearly two weeks.
The agency continues to cancel routes each day because of staffing issues.
Port Authority recommends riders check out the schedules with the TrueTime system before they head out.