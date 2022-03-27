MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A fundraising, 24-hour gaming event has come to a close and it was all an effort to support Ukraine.

Gamers at Robert Morris University spent all day and night with their eyes glued to screens all for a good cause.

The marathon gaming charity event had gamers bringing in PlayStations, Xboxes, and whatever other consoles they preferred and then sitting in and working their thumbs as money poured in to support community groups.

This year, that money is heading to World Central Kitchen as they provide hot meals for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

“It benefits people in Ukraine and around the world that have difficulty getting food due to any conflicts happening around themes right now it’ll benefit Ukraine,” said Katelyn Cole of the Top Secret Colonials. “We wanted to do our part to try to help our over there as much as we could.”

This is the 17th year the gaming marathon has happened, hosted by the Top Secret Colonials.

The group said this year they received more donations and attraction because of all the attention surrounding the war in Ukraine.