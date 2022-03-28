CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Pat Narduzzi, Pitt Football, Pitt Panthers, Pittsburgh Sports, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pat Narduzzi has agreed to a new contract that will keep him at the University of Pittsburgh through at least 2030, Pitt’s Director of Athletics Heather Lyke announced Monday morning.

READ MORE: Kenny Pickett Remains Confident As NFL Draft Scrutiny Continues

The 2022 season will mark Narduzzi’s eighth as head coach of the Pitt Panthers football team.

“I love Pitt football and the University of Pittsburgh. Pitt is truly home for my family and me. We are proud to represent this outstanding university and live in this tremendous city,” Narduzzi said in a statement.

READ MORE: Pitt Pro Day Tracker

During his seven seasons as Pitt’s head coach, Narduzzi has compiled a 53-37 overall record. That makes him the fourth-winningest football coach in school history.

Last season, under Narduzzi’s coaching, Pitt claimed their first outright conference title, beating Wake Forest 45-21 in the ACC Championship Game.

MORE NEWS: Pitt Sticking With Jeff Capel Despite On-Court Struggles

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.