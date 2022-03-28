By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pat Narduzzi has agreed to a new contract that will keep him at the University of Pittsburgh through at least 2030, Pitt’s Director of Athletics Heather Lyke announced Monday morning.

The 2022 season will mark Narduzzi’s eighth as head coach of the Pitt Panthers football team.

“I love Pitt football and the University of Pittsburgh. Pitt is truly home for my family and me. We are proud to represent this outstanding university and live in this tremendous city,” Narduzzi said in a statement.

During his seven seasons as Pitt’s head coach, Narduzzi has compiled a 53-37 overall record. That makes him the fourth-winningest football coach in school history.

Pat Narduzzi Signs New Pitt Pact ✍️@CoachDuzzPittFB has agreed to a contract extension that ensures his leadership of the Panthers through at least the 2030 season.#H2P » https://t.co/5Z7eCC2wu7 pic.twitter.com/5PQrihu8ts — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) March 28, 2022

Last season, under Narduzzi’s coaching, Pitt claimed their first outright conference title, beating Wake Forest 45-21 in the ACC Championship Game.

