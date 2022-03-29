CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
The victim was found outside a residence and pronounced dead on the scene.
Filed Under:Brookline, Chelton Avenue, Deadly Shooting, Jennifer Borrasso, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood on Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania GOP Lawmakers Push Bill Banning Transgender Girls From Girls' Sports

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Chelton Avenue. A neighbor told KDKA-TV that she heard at least 20 gunshots.

READ MORE: Cleanup Of Deadly Pileup Keeps I-81 Closed

Details are limited at this time, but police were called to the area after multiple 911 calls and a ShotSpotter alert.

The victim was found outside a residence and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are investigating.

MORE NEWS: 911th Airlift Wing Reservist From Allegheny County Dies In Car Crash In Ohio

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.