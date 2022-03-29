By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood on Tuesday night.
The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Chelton Avenue. A neighbor told KDKA-TV that she heard at least 20 gunshots.
Details are limited at this time, but police were called to the area after multiple 911 calls and a ShotSpotter alert.
The victim was found outside a residence and pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.