By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County is getting an infusion of funding to help combat homelessness.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded the county’s Department of Human Services a $23 million Continuum of Care grant.

This is a $1 million increase over a previous award.

“HUD funding is critical to supporting our most vulnerable residents who find themselves in unstable housing situations,” said Fitzgerald. “We are grateful for this funding, which, combined with our rare designation as a Unified Funding Agency, allows us to better direct how the money is spent. That means helping more people find the housing that they need.”

The funding will help 43 projects across 20 different agencies that provide housing to families and individuals experiencing homelessness throughout Allegheny County.

DHS will administer the funds to the agencies, provide oversight, and support which will help craft effective policies.

“Allegheny County has established a strong continuum of outreach, assessment, and housing services to support people experiencing homelessness, and we are grateful to HUD for this grant,” said DHS Director Erin Dalton.

You can view the full list of projects at this link.