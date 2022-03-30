PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris is following our pizza theme this week with two vegetarian style recipes!

Mushroom and Teleggio Pizza

Ingredients:

— Extra-virgin olive oil, for sautéing the mushrooms

— 2 -8 ounce containers sliced baby Bella mushrooms

— 1 tablespoon minced garlic

— 8 ounces fresh Teleggio Cheese – cut into small chunks

— Truffle Salt

— 1 Premade Pizza Shell (about 12 inches in diameter)

For the salad:

— About 3 cups packed arugula

— Grape Tomatoes – cut into halves

— Shaved Parmesan cheese

— Freshly ground black pepper to taste

— Balsamic Vinegar and Olive Oil to dress the salad

Directions:

Heat enough olive oil to a large skillet to saute the mushrooms. Saute until the mushrooms are cooked through and beginning to brown. Add in the chopped garlic and saute for about 30 seconds longer.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees

Brush pizza shell a bit of olive oil. Place on a pizza screen, oiled side up, and top with the mushrooms. Top with the cheese. Bae for about 10 – 12 minutes, until the pizza is browned on the bottom and the cheese has softened. As soon as the pizza comes out of the oven, sprinkle with truffle salt, being careful not to add too much salt as truffle salt is strong and could be overpowering. Serve immediately the salad on the side.

Yield: 8 slices

For the Salad:

Combine the salad ingredients in a bowl and dress with balsamic vinegar and olive oil to taste. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Eggplant and Buffalo Mozzarella Pizza

Ingredients:

— 1 large eggplant, peeled and diced

— Salt

— Extra-virgin olive oil, for sautéing the eggplant

— 1 jar roasted red pepper strips – drained

— 1 Premade Pizza Shell (about 12 inches in diameter)

— 1 tablespoon minced garlic

— 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano leaves

— 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional

— About 1 cup pitted Kalamata olives

— About ½ pound buffalo mozzarella cheese, coarsely shredded

— About 3 cups packed arugula

— Balsamic syrup

Directions:

In a colander set over another bowl, salt the eggplant and let drain for 30 minutes then rinse and dry.

Heat enough olive oil to a large skillet to saute the eggplant. Saute until the eggplant is cooked through and tender – but not falling apart or too soft. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees

Brush the pizza shell a bit of olive oil. Place on a pizza screen, oiled side up, and scatter the garlic, oregano, red pepper flakes over the oiled shell. Top with the eggplant, roasted red pepper strips, olives, and cheese. Bake for about 10 – 12 minutes, until the pizza is browned on the bottom and the cheese has softened. Drizzle pizza with balsamic syrup and top with the arugula. Serve immediately.

Yield: 8 slices