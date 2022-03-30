By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The state is extending the disaster declaration issued after the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in January, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

The General Assembly extended the declaration until Sept. 30. The Wolf administration said the declaration allows state agencies to keep using resources and personnel to help with repairs.

“While we have made significant progress since the collapse of the bridge, much remains to be accomplished in an efficient manner so as to not further disturb life and commerce in the area,” said Wolf in a statement. “Extending the disaster declaration ensures the ability to act quickly and without barriers for the people and businesses of Pittsburgh who rely on this critical infrastructure.”

The bridge over Frick Park collapsed just hours before President Joe Biden was coincidentally scheduled to land in Pittsburgh to talk about infrastructure. Ten people were injured, but no one was killed.

The $25 million reparation project is scheduled to start in late April.