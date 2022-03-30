By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was shot and killed on Mt. Washington.
Police said officers responded to multiple shots fired on Kingsboro Street at Pasadena Street just before 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said officers responded to multiple shots fired on Kingsboro Street at Pasadena Street just before 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Photos from the scene show police tape blocking off a section of a road near a park.
No suspect descriptions are available, police said.
Detectives from the major crimes unit are investigating.