By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pitt students were in the state capitol on Tuesday to meet with lawmakers about the cost of college.

They met with legislative leaders to discuss the benefits of state funding, which allows tuition discounts for in-state students.

“More funding for our in-state students ensures that the rising costs of tuition are combated with state funding, such as the University of Pittsburgh,” said Harshitha Ramanan, President of the Student Government Board.

More than 17,000 Pitt students currently benefit from this discount which saves them about $60,000 over a four-year undergraduate career.