PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As we break out of winter’s grasp and ready ourselves for new things in spring, spring break time is here and pediatricians suggest taking advantage in a different way.

They’re suggesting it’s time to get your kids to “break away” from their screens, a spring screen break if you will.

The idea of getting kids to spend less time on electronics got a lot harder during the lockdown days of the pandemic.

“One of the big trends that I noticed during the pandemic was a lot of the weight of the growth charts changed drastically,” said Dr. Gina Robinson, a pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic. “People were inside they weren’t able to do their sports and their normal activities. A lot of mindless snacking and eating in front of a screen.”

But now the sun is up and out and the kids should be too.

“Just getting away from that screen allows you to move your body to have fun to socialize and engage with people,” Dr. Robinson. “Humans are social animals. We like to be around people in general.”

Dr. Robinson says that spring break provides the ideal opportunity to take a spring screen break.

“I think just being outside feeling the sun just makes you feel better,” she said.

She said to let the kids do the things they enjoy like bike riding or scooters, or roller-skating.

“This is a perfect time to break those things out and start doing them again safely,” Dr. Robinson said. “Of course wearing helmets in your pads and all your gear.”

There are also the creative options of going to the zoo or one of the state parks.

“I think you can learn something new going to new places is always a good idea during spring break,” she said.

Speaking of the trails, maybe try one of the easier trails and Dr. Robinson says when there, try a scavenger hunt, it makes it a little more interesting and fun.

Parents can and should think outside the box and their comfort zone.

“Don’t be afraid of changing and trying new things,” she said. “I think another thing about the screen is that it’s comfortable.”

Dr. Robinson said to remember that kids are under a lot of pressure these days as schools rush to catch up, so they need a break and don’t realize it. That means they see spring break as a chance to just play on their screens even more.

While we can admit they’re happy on screens, it’s still important for their physical and psychological well-being to get away from the screens.