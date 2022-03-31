By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was seriously injured after he was shot in the leg while leaving an apartment building in Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood, police said.
Police were called to the building on Cordell Place for reports of a person shot around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
Police said officers found a man who had been shot in the right leg. He told police he was leaving the building when another man began shooting.
Officers used two tourniquets to stop the bleeding until paramedics arrived, taking the victim to the hospital in serious condition.
Police didn’t provide a description of the suspect, but said the investigation is ongoing.