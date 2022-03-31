PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 800 block of North Homewood Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert on Wednesday evening.

Officers located the juvenile, who was shot in the head.

The boy, identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as Dayvon Vickers, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Pittsburgh resident Murray Bradford told KDKA that he met the victim two weeks ago at a convenience store. He offered to buy the young boy a bag of chips.

“He reminds me of somebody when I was young,” he said. “I lost a friend who looked like him in the eighth grade.”

A juvenile shot in the head while riding his bike along N.Homewood Ave. near Frankstown Ave. in Homewood says @PghPolice Officers got a shot spotter alert for 4 shots fired. Officers did CPR before medics arrived. He is in critical condition.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/aBRHzoO5oC — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) March 31, 2022

Police are turning to the public for information.

“It’s hurtful,” said Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 5 Commander Stephen Vinansky. “This community has been hurt so many times. This is why we are urging for this community to come together, anybody who saw or heard or heard somebody who is responsible to come forward.”