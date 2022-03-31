HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) – State legislators who represent Allegheny County gathered to have in-depth discussions about improving public education.

Challenges impacting public schools in the county were in the spotlight on Thursday night. The Allegheny Intermediate Unit hosted a forum where state legislators answered questions asked by the moderator, KDKA reporter Jon Delano, and public school officials.

Superintendents, school board members and other officials from 42 school districts in the county attended the forum in person and virtually.

School funding was a controversial topic. Legislators shared their thoughts on litigation that alleges public school funding violates the state’s constitution.

“We can’t just spend the exact same amount per pupil, that doesn’t fix the problem,” said state Representative Emily Kinkead, D-Brighton Heights.

“Pennsylvania is structured wrong, everyone knows it. Because every time we take a look at a funding formula, we fix it, but we only apply it to new resources and then slowly for a generation or so, maybe fix the rest. We have a structural problem,” said state Representative Dan Miller, D-Allegheny.

Different opinions were shared about charter school reform.

“The problem, a lot of districts do this, is they lumped charter together with cyber and therefore, it becomes a cyber charter school. And we get lost in that. If we separate it and handle each one, I think we can get it done,” said state Representative Bob Brooks, R-Allegheny/Westmoreland.

Strong points were also brought up about equity and staffing challenges.

This is an annual forum that allows people in Allegheny County to hear from those who impact policy on education on both sides of the aisle.

“The hope is people walk away with a better sense for solutions to help us with the challenges we’re experiencing,” said Robert Scherrer, executive director of the Allegheny Intermediate Unit.

AIU is comprised of school board directors from 42 suburban public school districts in the county.