PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Unilever has recalled two antiperspirants.
This recall is affecting Suave 24-Hour Protection aerosol antiperspirant powder and Fresh.
A review found elevated levels of benzene, which can cause cancer.
They were found in some samples from the propellant in the can.
The company is recalling all lots of the products with an expiration date through September 2023.
You can learn more about the recall and next steps at this link.