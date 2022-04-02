PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Clouds have been building this afternoon and will increase tonight with rain showers overnight into the morning.

Aware: Scattered rain/snow showers overnight tonight into Sunday. Best snow shower chances closer to I80 and the Laurels/Ridges. Chance of showers every day this week

These will mix with or change to snow showers, especially north and into the Laurels/Ridges, with highs only in the 40s – a bit below normal and cooler than today.

Little to no accumulation is expected but snow showers could linger north into the evening.

Monday will be a bit warmer in the mid-50s with more afternoon showers and Tuesday even more showers move in the late afternoon into the evening.

Wednesday will start off dry and warmer with highs heading toward 60 the rest of the week… but showers each day!

Another shot of cold air hits us Friday with a chance for a few rain/snow showers next weekend again!

