PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the best day with highs going into the 50s with some sunshine!

It’s also the first day of trout season, so here’s a fishing forecast too.

Overnight, clouds will increase and rain showers will start up.

Those showers will be on-and-off throughout the day tomorrow with most of the precip expected to be rain and highs in the 40s.

But since temperatures could fall into the 30s, that will allow for the chance for some snowflakes to mix in. Best places for snowflakes will be higher elevations and northern counties.

Little to no accumulations expected. Showers will end by the evening.

Monday will be in the mid 50s with more afternoon rain showers possible. On Tuesday evening, rain showers will be moving in from the south and last overnight.

Most of the daytime hours Wednesday will be dry with cloudy skies, then more rain will move in that night into Thursday morning.

Another shot of cold air is set to arrive Friday and Saturday giving us another chance for snow/rain mixing.

