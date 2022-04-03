By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER (KDKA) – There were some tense moments this evening for everyone in Beaver County.
A text message alert was sent out to the entire county that Chippewa Police were "on the scene of an incident in your area."
It also said that people were advised to lock their doors and remain inside.
The problem is that the message was only meant for a part of Chippewa where police were dealing with a barricaded man who was eventually taken into custody.
Beaver County 911 said the alert went out countywide due to a “programming error.”