ST. LOUIS (KDKA) – When JT Brubaker made his MLB debut, it was two years ago in St. Louis to a stadium without fans.

Now, Brubaker will live out every pitcher’s dream: taking the mound on Opening Day – with fans in the stadium.

During the Pirates’ Spring Training game against Tampa, Manager Derek Shelton announced that Brubaker will be on the hill for the Opening Day matchup against the Cardinals.

“It was kind of a speechless moment, really,” Brubaker recalled in an interview on the Pirates’ website. “I didn’t know how to react. I wanted to jump through the ceiling, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘All right, make sure you know what you’re doing. Don’t get too far ahead of yourself.’ I was kind of speechless and in awe in that moment.”

The 28-year-old right-handed pitcher has a career record of 6-16, an ERA of 5.24 in 171.2 innings, and has struck out 177 batters.

The Pirates are scheduled to take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at Busch Stadium with the first pitch to be thrown at 4:15 p.m.