By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey announced on Sunday his decision on the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Senator Toomey has announced he will oppose her nomination to the Supreme Court of the United States.

“While Judge Jackson undoubtedly has an impressive educational and professional background, her inability to define her own judicial philosophy makes it difficult to understand how she might approach the most important cases facing the nation today, tomorrow, and far into the future. Rather than confine herself to one philosophy, Judge Jackson has only offered a ‘methodology’ that is ultimately unhelpful for determining what her foundation is for interpreting statutory and Constitutional text,” Senator Toomey said in a statement. “Due to Judge Jackson’s admitted lack of judicial philosophy, her concerning judicial record, and the likelihood she will continue to reach beyond the limited role of the judiciary, I cannot support her appointment to the Court.”

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s other senator, Democrat Bob Casey, has not released a statement on Judge Jackson’s nomination, but has praised her immensely and is expected to vote to confirm her to the court.

Judge Jackson is expected to be confirmed to the court as no Democrats have come out against her confirmation, and Republican Senator Susan Collins announced earlier this week that she will vote to confirm Judge Jackson.

She needs the backing of a simple majority of senators in order for her nomination to clear the Senate and for the judge to take her seat on the Supreme Court.