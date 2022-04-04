By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – FBI Pittsburgh is warning parents of an increase in sextortion cases targeting teen boys.

The FBI’s field office in Pittsburgh said it’s seeing an uptick in reports of adults posing as young girls and coercing boys to take explicit photos and videos then extorting the victims for money.

The scheme targets boys usually 14 to 17 years old and asks the victims to pay money to keep the images from being posted online, the FBI said.

FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall said the schemes don’t involve traditional child predators just looking for explicit images but for money too.

“We want parents and caregivers to talk with their kids about schemes like this. Education is key to stopping these individuals and sparing our children the shame, fear and confusion they feel when they’re caught in this cycle. We want kids to know that if someone they’ve met on social media starts asking for videos and photos and eventually money, that person should be reported,” Nordwall said.

For tips for parents or what to do if you or someone you know is a victim of sextortion, click here.

