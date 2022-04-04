CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Rowhome Fire, Uptown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a fire in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.

READ MORE: City Leaders Answer Brookline Residents' Questions About Recent Violence

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

READ MORE: Civil Lawsuit Filed Against City Of Pittsburgh Over Death Of Jim Rogers

Officials said crews are battling a two-alarm fire at multiple rowhomes on Locust Street near Van Braam Street on Monday night.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the fire spread to three homes and was under control around 11 p.m. Officials believe the fire started in a vacant home and then spread.

MORE NEWS: 2 Pittsburgh-Area Starbucks Stores Looking To Unionize

“We just heard knocking on our door. I ran up and I got my roommates and I was like, ‘Get out of the house,'” said one person who lived in an impacted rowhome.