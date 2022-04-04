By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a fire in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood.
Officials said crews are battling a two-alarm fire at multiple rowhomes on Locust Street near Van Braam Street on Monday night.
@PghFireFighters are battling a 2-alarm residential structure fire on Van Braam Street in Uptown. Please avoid the area. This is an active fire scene. (Earlier tweet deleted because of typo) 🚨 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rkUrBYudmR
— Pittsburgh Fire Fighters (@PghFireFighters) April 5, 2022
Pittsburgh Public Safety said the fire spread to three homes and was under control around 11 p.m. Officials believe the fire started in a vacant home and then spread.
“We just heard knocking on our door. I ran up and I got my roommates and I was like, ‘Get out of the house,'” said one person who lived in an impacted rowhome.