By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Your barista may be looking to unionize.

Two more Starbucks locations are attempting to unionize. They are the stores on McKnight Road and East Carson Street.

That makes six local stores and 158 stores nationwide looking to unionize.

