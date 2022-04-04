By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Your barista may be looking to unionize.
Two more Starbucks locations are attempting to unionize. They are the stores on McKnight Road and East Carson Street.
That makes six local stores and 158 stores nationwide looking to unionize.
Workers are demanding better working conditions and a better living wage.