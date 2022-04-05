GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Greensburg said a behavioral health therapist assaulted a child with autism.

Investigators said Tonya Piper lost her cool and instead of helping the child, she hurt him.

“She was supposed to be there helping this young man. Instead, she was harming him,” said Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning.

Greensburg police said Tonya Lee Piper allegedly assaulted the 4-year-old at Cooley Daycare located on South Main Street inside a church.

“Apparently, she grabbed the juvenile by the arm aggressively, threw him into the chair, held him down forcefully,” Denning said.

Employed by Family Behavioral Resources and not by the day care, Piper’s job entailed helping the boy who has autism and is non-verbal develop his speech.

“She placed her hands over his mouth and shoved him with so much force the table hit him in the sternum,” Denning said.

Police said despite witness accounts and video confirming what allegedly happened, Piper denied the allegations.

Charged with aggravated assault on a child and endangering the welfare of a child, Piper is free on bond. KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reached out to the company but they wouldn’t take his call.