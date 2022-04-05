By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major roadway in Butler County has been closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.
Butler County 911 dispatchers tell KDKA that Route 8 has been closed near the intersection of Branchton Road in Slippery Rock Township.
Officials tell KDKA that the crash occurred early Tuesday morning and involving a logging truck and a car.
Pennsylvania State Police are on scene investigating. No further details were provided.
It’s unclear when the roadway will reopen.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.