Pennsylvania State Police are on scene investigating.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major roadway in Butler County has been closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Butler County 911 dispatchers tell KDKA that Route 8 has been closed near the intersection of Branchton Road in Slippery Rock Township.

Officials tell KDKA that the crash occurred early Tuesday morning and involving a logging truck and a car.

It’s unclear when the roadway will reopen.

