By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a woman’s car while she was pumping gas in Greensburg.
Police said the woman was getting gas at the Sunoco on Mt. Pleasant Street on Tuesday when her gold Subaru Outback was stolen.
Surveillance footage of the man police call the suspect shows he was wearing a red shirt, black sweatpants, blue socks and no shoes at the time of the alleged theft.
Police said the Outback with the Pennsylvania license plate LNY 5617 was last seen in the area of Route 119 and Lynch Field.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Greensburg police at 724-834-3800.