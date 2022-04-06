UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – Details are scarce but a woman is in the hospital and an investigation is underway in Uniontown.

A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was stabbed.

According to police, the woman was stabbed three times – twice in the left arm and once in the stomach and the wounds are non-life-threatening.

Fayette County 911 tells KDKA that the woman was stabbed at the Mt. Vernon Towers apartment building around 12:30 a.m.

The victim and another woman got into argument in the hallway of the building, which led to the stabbing.

Police believe that alcohol was involved.

No arrests have been made and police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

