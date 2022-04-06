By: KDKA-TV News Staff

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – No charges will be filed in the death of a man shot and killed in Jeannette two and a half years ago, the Westmoreland County district attorney announced Wednesday.

Citing the Castle Doctrine, District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said Mariell McGowan was killed in self-defense.

McGowan was one of three people shot at a home on Cuyler Avenue on Oct. 28, 2019.

According to Ziccarelli, the shooter knew McGowan and two other men were armed, intended to hurt him and were part of an armed home invasion and “brutal” assault earlier in the evening before they came to his home.

The man told the men there were children in his house and they should stay away, but Ziccarelli said the group showed up anyways. Fearing the lives of himself and others, she said the resident shot and killed McGowan just outside the house.

“While I am deeply sorry for Mariell McGowan’s family’s loss, I made a commitment to the people of Westmoreland County to make decisions based on the law, and not emotions,” Zicarrelli said in a statement.

“I have done so in this case. The Castle Doctrine – a doctrine of self-defense and defense of others – empowered this man to defend his life and the lives of his family members who were within the home in the manner in which he did.”

Ziccarelli didn’t make it clear if the homeowner also shot the other two men who were injured, but she said there will be no prosecution in the case.