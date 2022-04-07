By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS SPORTS) — The Pittsburgh Pirates and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes are reportedly working toward a long-term contract extension.
The deal would be eight years and worth $70 million, Robert Murray of FanSided reported.
#Pirates are in agreement with Ke'Bryan Hayes on a 8-year, $70M contract extension, per @Ken_Rosenthal & @ByRobertMurray
CBS Sports reports Hayes' contract would be the largest in Pirates' franchise history, exceeding longtime catcher Jason Kendall's six-year contract worth $60 million.
The Pirates selected the 25-year-old Hayes with the 32nd pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. He made his big-league debut in 2020.
He has 11 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 491 plate appearances.
