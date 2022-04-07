MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Ramsey Elementary School in Monroeville has made some security changes after a man allegedly went into the school and recorded a girl in the bathroom.

“It was a terrible situation,” assistant superintendent Dennis Chakey said. “The good thing about this is it’s given us the opportunity to reflect on it and learn.”

KDKA-TV went inside the school Thursday to see the changes that have been made since a school employee broke policy last month and allowed Brian Mintmier to enter the building to use the bathroom. Police say the 26-year-old man went into a girls’ bathroom, hid for 40 minutes and got caught after a 10-year-old student saw him recording her using the bathroom.

On Thursday, superintendent Williams Short sent a letter to parents outlining security changes. They have added a dozen new cameras, additional security inside and outside the building and hired a full-time school police officer.

“We made sure that we have a school police in the building at all times,” Chakey said.

There is also more staff watching who comes in and out of the building.

“We have two individuals stationed in the main office to make sure the door is always covered,” Chakey said.

The red box, which does security checks with IDs, is now outside the school instead of inside the vestibule. The district is also working with Monroeville to add a fence around the playground.

Later this month, the district will bring in state police to assess security at all school buildings.

“Everything is on high alert,” Chakey said. “And that is our job to keep everything on high alert. We can’t be complacent when it comes to safety and security of our students.”

Mintmier is out on bond. The district’s solicitor issued a defiant trespass notice to his known address.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Mintmier’s lawyer had no comment.