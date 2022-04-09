By: KDKA-TV’s Amanda Andrews

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ever shared your Netflix password with a friend or family member far away?

You definitely wouldn’t be the first.

But password sharing — or “swindling” as the company might call it — is not so common in our area, according to a new study.

Time2play says that out of all 50 states, Pennsylvania has one of the lowest rates of Netflix subscribers that admitted to sharing passwords with people not living in their household.

In total, only about 32% of Netflix watchers in Pennsylvania said they had shared their password to others.

The study ranked it as 47th out of all 50 states and said the results showed “honesty” among Netflix users in the state.

Still, just next door, Ohio ranked as the worst state, with password sharing reported among 59% of users.

Nationwide, that average is 51%.

The study comes as Netflix has said it is cracking down on password sharers.

Sharing passwords could mean more money out of your wallet, once Netflix has finished testing the new system in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

You can see which states are the worst with password sharing here with the full study results.