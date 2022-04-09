By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fans say Haskins would’ve done great things for the Steelers and the city of Pittsburgh but he was taken too soon.

They called the news of his death heartbreaking, saying his passing is not only hard on them but will be hard on his teammates.

They also added that his time here in Pittsburgh and his potential in the National Football League will now never be realized.

“My heart just sunk, I followed him at Ohio State, he was MVP of the Rose Bowl,” said Gene Bianchi. “When I heard the Steelers picked him up, I knew he’d do good things here. he’s only 24-years-old, I feel bad for his family.”

Haskins waited for his opportunity and made the best of it by beating Michigan at Ohio State when he came off the bench for JT Barrett.

From there he went on to become a Buckeye legend in 2018, by having one of the greatest seasons as a quarterback.

“It’s incredibly unfortunate,” said Dexter Hairston. “I know he was in the running to fight for a starting position. I know he was going to be 25 on May 3, which is weeks away. To tragically lose your life is unfortunate. Terrible situation for his family.”

Fans said in time, they believed Haskins would’ve been an opportunity for him to do great things.