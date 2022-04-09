WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — New details are emerging about the crash that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy in Washington County.

State Police released this information just hours ago.

A teen was killed in this crash, and two more are in the hospital this morning.

The Washington County Coroner says Jayden Anderson was killed after the car he was in crashed along Sunset Drive in West Pike Run Township.

This happened around 4:30 p.m. yesterday.

The Washington County Coroner says Anderson was in the front passenger seat.

In the report from state police, troopers say due to speed the driver lost control of the car, hit an embankment, flew into the air and rolled several times.

Anderson, the driver and another juvenile passenger were all thrown from the vehicle.

Anderson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and the other passenger were seriously injured and taken to a Pittsburgh hospital.

They are expected to survive.

State police are continuing their investigation.

the Frederick Fast Pitch Softball League offered their condolences to the friends and family of Anderson on Facebook.

Their message reads “the beth center community prides itself on being so close-knit. it’s in times like these that we must lean on each other for comfort.”

The league posted a GoFundMe effort to raise money for funeral expenses.

So far $13,000 has been raised, and the goal is $20,000.