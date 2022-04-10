By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person was taken to the hospital and another arrived on their own after they were shot on Sunday night.
Just before 10:30 p.m., dispatch confirmed that they were called to the 2000 block of Bedford Avenue in the Hill District for a shooting.
According to a tweet from Pittsburgh Police, one person was treated and transported to the hospital while another walked themselves to a local hospital.
The victim transported is in critical condition while the person who walked to the hospital’s condition is unknown.
Witnesses told police they saw a group of males flee the scene.
Police are investigating.
