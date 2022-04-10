By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Name a better combination than Sidney Crosby and the NHL record books…you can’t.

On Sunday, with the Penguins mired in a four-game losing streak, the captain was determined to get the Penguins out of their funk and back in the win column.

Crosby came to play on Sunday, scoring two goals and adding an assist.

Sidney Crosby nets his 1,400th NHL point with the overtime game-winner pic.twitter.com/HajNMhpLuQ — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 10, 2022

His second goal was the overtime, game-winner, giving him 1,400 career points and the Penguins a 3-2 overtime victory against the Nashville Predators.

Crosby opened the scoring in the first period, giving the Penguins a 1-0 lead over the Predators.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mEzAJ8JKk2 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 10, 2022

In the third period, the Penguins found themselves down 2-1, and once again, a slick pass from Crosby found Jason Zucker who made no mistake to knot the game at two.

YOU ABSOLUTELY LOVE TO SEE IT. pic.twitter.com/kH3ANzn6X3 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 10, 2022

The three-point performance put Crosby ahead of Jarri Kurri, making him 22rd all-time in points in NHL history.

He now trails Alex Ovechkin by three points. Ovechkin has scored 1403 points in 1,267 games played.

Sid has been able to hit 1,400 points in only 1,099 games played.

Crosby is now just the 22nd player to score 1,400 points.