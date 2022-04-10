By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A "baby boom" is coming to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and on Saturday it was a day to celebrate and prepare.
Workers hosted a special baby shower to get ready for the coming boom.
Hundreds of injured or abandoned animals typically end up at the shelter’s wildlife facility each spring.
Donations are still being accepted to help take care of the animals they're expecting.
You can learn more, watch the shower, and donate on their website at this link!