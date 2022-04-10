PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We finally get some sunshine around here as we round out Sunday leading to a cool but clear night ahead.

Aware: Showers return in the morning and will be off and on Monday before we dry out Tuesday.

Alert: None.

Temperatures will dip into the 30s under mostly clear skies before much warmer air starts to invade through the day tomorrow and sticks around through the Easter holiday!

We’ll hit the 60s tomorrow but showers return by morning and will become more numerous toward late afternoon with another round of showers/rain late Monday into the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Once that disturbance passes, we start to dry out through Tuesday mid to late morning with skies clearing through the afternoon just in time for the first pitch of the Pirates’ home opener at 4:12 p.m.

The temperature by then will reach the mid to upper 60s. We stay mild the rest of the week but our April showers stick around here and there through Easter Sunday.

