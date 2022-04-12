By: KDKA-TV News Staff

Visit the links below for more information about stories featured on KDKA-TV News.

Allegheny County Holding Career Fair

Allegheny County is holding a job fair on April 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. To register, click here.

PennDOT Asks Pennsylvanians To Give Feedback On Winter Services

PennDOT is asking for public feedback on its winter services.

The survey is open through April 29 and takes about five minutes to complete, PennDOT said. All responses are anonymous.

Click here for more.

Veterans Job Fair

There is a hiring fair for veterans in Pittsburgh this week. The fair is Tuesday at the Westin Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for more.

Ross Township Auctioning Off Police Motorcycles

All proceeds from the auctions will go back towards the community. Click here for more information and to place a bid.

Butler County Hiring Lifeguards

After struggling to fill positions last year, Butler County is increasing pay for lifeguards at Alameda Waterpark. Click here for application information.