By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UPDATE (April 12, 2022 at 9:50 a.m.) — The Pirates and Ke’Bryan Hayes made the deal official on the day of the team’s Home Opener at PNC Park.

The team formally announced the deal Tuesday morning. The eight-year contract extension goes through the 2029 season with a club option for the 2030 season.

Hayes was selected 32nd overall in the supplemental first round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft by the Pirates.

“It’s been my privilege to get to know Ke’Bryan over the last two-and-a-half years. I’ve been struck not only by Ke’Bryan’s supreme talent, but by his love and passion for the game, his care for his teammates and family, and his desire to win – in Pittsburgh. This contract is an important step toward our shared goal of winning. I’m grateful that we will get to see Ke wearing black and gold for a long time,” Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington said in a statement.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CBS SPORTS) — The Pittsburgh Pirates and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes are reportedly working toward a long-term contract extension.

The deal would be eight years and worth $70 million, Robert Murray of FanSided reported.

#Pirates are in agreement with Ke'Bryan Hayes on a 8-year, $70M contract extension, per @Ken_Rosenthal & @ByRobertMurray — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) April 7, 2022

CBS Sports reports Hayes’ contract would be the largest in Pirates’ franchise history, exceeding longtime catcher Jason Kendall’s six-year contract worth $60 million.

The Pirates selected the 25-year-old Hayes with the 32nd pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. He made his big-league debut in 2020.

He has 11 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 491 plate appearances.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.