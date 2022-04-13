By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of late Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has announced there will be several memorial services held to honor their son’s memory.
Haskins was killed last weekend when he was struck by a dump truck along Interstate 595 in South Florida.
His family has Haskins was touched by so many people on his journey to becoming a standout athlete and say they are grateful to all of them.
A funeral service has been set for Saturday, April 23 in New Jersey where Haskins was born.
A memorial service is planned for the following day in Maryland where Haskins went to high school.
The Steelers are also planning a memorial.