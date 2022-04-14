By: KDKA-TV News Staff

Treasurer Garrity Urges Pennsylvanias To Search For Unclaimed Property

To look through the state’s unclaimed property, click here.

City Of Pittsburgh Offices Closed On Good Friday

City of Pittsburgh offices and most CitiParks facilities will be closed on Good Friday.

For details on CitiParks facilities and food distribution schedules that are changing, click here.

The Department of Public Works, however, will continue to operate as normal.

Deadline To Apply For Mail-In, Absentee Ballots Approaches

The deadline to apply to vote by mail for the May primary election is 5 p.m. on May 10. For more information, click here.

Allegheny County Holding Career Fair

Allegheny County is holding a job fair on April 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. To register, click here.

PennDOT Asks Pennsylvanians To Give Feedback On Winter Services

PennDOT is asking for public feedback on its winter services.

The survey is open through April 29 and takes about five minutes to complete, PennDOT said. All responses are anonymous.

Click here for more.

Veterans Job Fair

There is a hiring fair for veterans in Pittsburgh this week. The fair is Tuesday at the Westin Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for more.

Ross Township Auctioning Off Police Motorcycles

All proceeds from the auctions will go back towards the community. Click here for more information and to place a bid.

Butler County Hiring Lifeguards

After struggling to fill positions last year, Butler County is increasing pay for lifeguards at Alameda Waterpark. Click here for application information.