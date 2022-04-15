PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – These days, we are all looking for any way we can to save a little bit of money.

How does trimming some off of the monthly electric bill sound?

There is a lot of internet hype about ways to save money on electricity but which ones work and which ones don’t?

If you take a look around your home, there is a cost to everything that uses electricity.

According to earthtech.ca, the Amazon Echo can be operated for an average of $3.50 per year and the Google Home comes in around $2.30 annually.

Your coffee maker with its clock and timer, your cable box, and your chargers, are all drawing what is often called “vampire” or “phantom” power.

“It’s an interesting concept, and it’s more than a concept, it’s a reality,” explained Todd Meyers with West Penn Power. “The home electronics, the computers, the monitors, smart TVs, times five all over your house.”

According to the federal government’s website, Energy.gov, they estimate those devices just sitting around on standby can account for anywhere between 5-to-10-percent of your home’s energy, which is why it’s suggested you unplug them until you need them.

“Undoing those, or turning those off somehow when you aren’t using them, that may add up to maybe $100-$200 a year,” Meyers said.

He said you can accomplish the same things by disconnecting that extra fridge in the basement or the garage.

“I’d rather unplug one thing once then, you know deal with turning off power strips in every room every night,” he said.

WATCH: Easy Ways To Save



But, people need things they can do easily so unplugging appliances might not be the help you came here for.

There are plenty of things to do to save money that is easier to do.

Dads across Pittsburgh and the country now are singing the same tune: “turn off the lights!”

Could it really be that simple?

“They used to account for maybe, 15-20-percent of a home’s electric usage,” Meyers explained.

But now, this is an age of LED lightbulbs and Meyers said over the lifetime of an LED bulb, they may use $30 for 25,000 hours whereas an incandescent bulb probably used maybe $150 in the same amount of time.

Simply put? Sitting in the dark isn’t much of a saving option.

A place you can find real savings – the thermostat.

“That takes about half of all the energy needs for the typical home,” Meyers said.

While no one wants to freeze or burn up, Meyers explained you don’t have to go over the top to save.

“For every degree you go up? That adds about 3-percent cost to your energy bill,” he said.

Meyers said the same goes for every degree cooler in the summer.

He said it’s fine and will save money adjusting the thermostat at night or when you aren’t at home.