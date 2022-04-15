By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Thursday, it was announced that Amy Scheuneman was resigning as WPIAL executive director and her new job would be announced by the end of the week.

Now, we know where she’ll be heading.

P3R announced this morning that Scheuneman will become the Youth Programming Director effective on June 1.

“I couldn’t be more excited to add my passion and experiences to the award-winning Kids of STEEL program and P3R,” Scheuneman said in a statement provided to KDKA. “I am looking forward to working with the team to enrich and expand the youth program offerings to local communities and schools. Coming from a long career in interscholastic athletics, I understand the importance of encouraging kids to ‘move’ at an early age and am excited for the opportunity to be part of that mission.”

Her new role will have her responsible for continuing to grow their Kids of STEEL program, which helps children and their families get engaged in physical activities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amy to our growing team,” said Troy Schooley, P3R CEO in a statement. “Amy’s experience and proven track record will make it possible for us to not only continue our mission to inspire any and all — especially children and their families — to move, but also will help us grow our programming to reach new audiences and make movement more accessible for everyone in our community.”

Scheuneman had been part of the WPIAL for 16 years.